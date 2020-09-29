Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan has over 500 casualties

During a briefing today, Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Sargsyan declared that Azerbaijan has suffered more than 500 casualties.
“Azerbaijan has lost 17 tanks, 4 armored personnel carriers, 3 heavy engineering-technical armored vehicles, 13 UAVs and about more than 500 manpower forces,” Sargsyan said, adding that, unfortunately, the Armenian side has also suffered casualties during the battles.
“The figures are being specified and will be announced later,” he said.