News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan has over 500 casualties
Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan has over 500 casualties
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


During a briefing today, Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Sargsyan declared that Azerbaijan has suffered more than 500 casualties.

“Azerbaijan has lost 17 tanks, 4 armored personnel carriers, 3 heavy engineering-technical armored vehicles, 13 UAVs and about more than 500 manpower forces,” Sargsyan said, adding that, unfortunately, the Armenian side has also suffered casualties during the battles.

“The figures are being specified and will be announced later,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM reports downing of fourth UAV of adversary in skies of Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
A short while ago, the Prime Minister...
 Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 civilians dead, over 60 wounded
On September 27, an old woman...
 Armenia PM: 3 of 4 of enemy's UAVs destroyed in Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
The Armenian Air Force has...
 Artsakh Defense Army releases video and photos of killed Azerbaijani servicemen
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has...
 Call of Union of Journalists of Armenia to all active media organizations and human rights organizations of the world
On October 1, the fifth day of the war...
 Armenia MOD: Adversary's UAV downed in skies of Kotayk Province
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos