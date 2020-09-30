News
ECHR decision on Artsakh
ECHR decision on Artsakh
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On 29 September 2020, with regard to the request of the Armenian Government to apply interim measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, the Court has decided to apply it.

In particular, considering that the current situation gives rise to a risk of serious violations of the Convention, the Court (a Chamber of seven judges) decided to apply Rule 39. With the view to preventing such violations and pursuant to Rule 39, the Court calls upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from taking any measures, in particular military actions, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population, including putting their life and health at risk, and to comply with their engagements under the Convention, notably in respect of Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment) of the Convention. Both Contracting Parties are asked to inform the Court, as soon as possible, of measures taken to comply with their obligations.
Photos