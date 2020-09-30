Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry attributes number of own losses per day to Armenian forces

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has mistaken the number of its own losses per day and attributes it to the Armenian forces. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on her Facebook page.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia earlier informed that there is an exchange of artillery fire along the entire length of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) front.
During the night, two drones of the adversary were downed over the skies of Artsakh capital Stepanakert.
On the morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack in the direction of Artsakh, there are casualties among the military and the civilian population, and mobilization and martial law have been declared in both Artsakh and Armenia.