Artsakh presidential spokesperson: Defense Army might not be satisfied with just regaining former positions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We continue to address this challenge made to us, we will continue to fight, but at the same time I want to emphasize that Artsakh is still in favor of peace, and we find that the Artsakh issue should definitely be resolved through peaceful negotiations. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), noted this Wednesday during a briefing.

"People live here who are fighting for their rights. No aggression can force us to back down from our goals," he said.

Also, Poghosyan made a comparison between the events of 30 years ago and today, noting: "Our partners in the international media have often heard Azerbaijan announce that they have lost territories. In fact, 30 years ago, the Armenians of Artsakh stood up for their rights and received a war imposed by Azerbaijan. As a result of those war actions, we have what we have today. If Azerbaijan continues its aggressive actions during this period, we do not rule out that the [Artsakh] Defense Army will be satisfied with just regaining its former positions. The Artsakh authorities have already stated that the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan will be fully accountable for the offensive launched by Azerbaijan," Poghosyan added.
