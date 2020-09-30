Karabakh presidential spokesman: We will never target Azerbaijan settlements

The Azerbaijani army continues to target civilian settlements. Tonight, kamikazes—attack UAVs—appeared over the skies of [capital] Stepanakert, two of which were hit by our forces. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), noted this Wednesday during a briefing.

"At the moment, there are no significant problems in terms of infrastructure. Problems arise in areas that are under the adversary’s shelling. In that case, all measures are taken to solve these problems quickly.

We have not seen any big difference between the bombardment of the border settlements and of Stepanakert today. In all cases, civilians are targeted; these are manifestations of international crime. First of all, through our partners, we want to address our message to the international community to be more active and not allow international crimes to continue. But I can clearly say that we [Artsakh] are able to defend our homeland, Azerbaijan will receive a strong blow from the Artsakh Defense Army. [But] we will never target their civilian settlements; this is a matter of principle for us," he said.

Also, the Artsakh presidential spokesperson made another important observation. "Apart from the fact that Azerbaijan is shelling Armenian settlements, it is also carrying out a very important, condemnable element from the point of view of international law, which is that it is installing the military facilities in its peaceful settlements, which [the military facilities] are targeting our settlements. We have raised this issue more than once; it was also during the four-day war [in April 2016]. In doing so, it also targets its settlements,” Vahram Poghosyan said.