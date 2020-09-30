News
Wednesday
September 30
News
Pashinyan: Russian military base is integral part of Armenia's security system
Pashinyan: Russian military base is integral part of Armenia's security system
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian military base in Armenia is an integral part of Armenia's security system, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"The potential of the base should be used in specific situations," he told Russian journalists in Yerevan, Interfax reported.

According to him, at this stage of the large-scale war, "there is no need to use [its] potential" at the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone. "But the situation is unpredictable, and no one can accurately predict further development," Pashinyan said.

He also stated that Armenia does not consider it possible to hold a trilateral meeting with the Azerbaijani and Russian sides on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. "It is not too appropriate to talk about an Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia summit during the intense hostilities. Appropriate atmosphere and conditions are needed for the talks," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
