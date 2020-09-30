Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan launched large-scale attack in northern Artsakh, we have casualties

There were intense battles at night, but they were not as intense as yesterday. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told a briefing Wednesday.
"But there was also artillery shelling in some places. In the morning, the Azerbaijani forces launched a large-scale offensive in the northern direction [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]. In particular, they carried out air, artillery, and missile strikes. At the moment, battles are going on in that direction.
We must clearly state that many means are used, including long-distance precision means, UAVs, a large amount of artillery. Our armed forces units are heroically resisting, we naturally have casualties, about whom we will report additionally. The adversary also has suffered losses of both manpower and armored vehicles," he said.