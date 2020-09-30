Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.09.2020:

SUMMARY

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the Azerbaijani authorities and accused Yerevan of escalating the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to immediately cease fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation. The leaders of France, Austria, Germany, and other European countries also called for a suspension of hostilities and the start of talks.

In the meantime, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia does not intend to apply to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) regarding the situation.

"Applying to the CSTO is a political issue," he noted.

CONVERSATIONS RECORDED

The Azerbaijani Air Force carries out mixed airstrikes in the northern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army, and Turkish-made UAVs are also used, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Armenian defense ministry wrote on his Facebook.

"The adversary’s air force operates from a distance; the pilots’ conversations in Turkish are recorded," Hovhannisyan added.

ATTEMPTS FAILED

Military battles continued throughout the night in all directions of the frontline of Artsakh.

The Artsakh Defense Army informs Armenian-NEWS.am that more intense fighting took place in the north and northeastern parts. All attempts of Azerbaijan to improve the tactical initiative in its favor have failed.

The adversary has considerable losses of weapons, military equipment, and manpower. Azerbaijan, using missile and artillery systems, reconnaissance drones, and attack drones, also targeted civilians. Two of its attack UAVs were hit by the air defense forces of Artsakh, over the skies of capital Stepanakert.

TURKISH ARMED FORCES

There are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan, Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the Artsakh president, told a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Defense Army is able to stop all offensive operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army—with the assistance of the Turkish armed forces. Yesterday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that they are ready to participate more directly. But we know that there are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan today, and Azerbaijan is trying to succeed with their assistance," he said.

UN COUNCIL

The UN Security Council has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately cease hostilities. The statement came from the current president of the Security Council and permanent representative of Niger to the UN, Abdou Abari, following a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

The members of the UN Security Council support the Secretary-General's call to the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities immediately, to reduce tensions, and to return to talks without delay, Abari said.

The closed meetings of the UN Security Council envisage the participation of only 15 countries of the Security Council. But Abari did not rule out that if necessary, the Council will hold a meeting with the participation of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan.