Armenian MP meets with Iran Ambassador

Head of the Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan had a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.
During the meeting, Hayrapetyan talked about the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) of the past few days and touched upon the fact that the adversary has also engaged terrorist mercenaries in the hostilities.
Ambassador Zohouri reaffirmed Iran’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expressed hope that the conflict is resolved through peaceful negotiations and, in this regard, conveyed the Iranian side’s willingness to support this process.