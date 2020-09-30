News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian MP meets with Iran Ambassador
Armenian MP meets with Iran Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Head of the Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan had a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

During the meeting, Hayrapetyan talked about the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) of the past few days and touched upon the fact that the adversary has also engaged terrorist mercenaries in the hostilities.

Ambassador Zohouri reaffirmed Iran’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expressed hope that the conflict is resolved through peaceful negotiations and, in this regard, conveyed the Iranian side’s willingness to support this process.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot remain without political and legal consequences
The press statement by members of the...
 Arayik Haroutyunyan on Armenia's recognition of Karabakh's independence
According to him, in any case, the...
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
The investigative group led by Chairman of the...
 Armenia Representative before ECHR: Government sends additional information regarding latest events
In particular, the Armenian Government presented...
 Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?
In response to a question about messages...
 More than AMD 250,000,000 and $10,000,000 donated for Artsakh on September 30
Donations can be sent to the bank accounts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos