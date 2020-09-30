News
Armenia Chamber of Advocates delegation visits Karabakh, has meetings
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Yesterday the delegation of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia visited Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and had meetings with representative of the Chamber of Advocates of Artsakh Erik Beglaryan, Speaker of the National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Masis Mayilyan and Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan.

The Chamber of Advocates of Armenia will also provide assistance to the peaceful civilians affected by Azerbaijan’s hostilities and the activities of the fact-finding group recording the damages caused to properties.
This text available in   Հայերեն
