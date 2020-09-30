News
Aurora initiative officials: This adventurism of Azerbaijan is gross violation of international humanitarian law
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The co-founders and chairs of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative have issued a statement on the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The statement runs as follows:

We are deeply alarmed and saddened by the large-scale armed attack unleashed against Artsakh and the outburst of armed conflict in the region. This adventurism of Azerbaijan carried out with support of Turkey is a gross violation of international humanitarian law. We condemn in the strongest terms the escalation of violence by targeting the civilians with large caliber weapons and attacks on the civilian infrastructures. It is our firm belief that a sustainable settlement to the conflict can be achieved solely by peaceful negotiations.

The spirit of our shared humanity is in the very core of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, rooted in the tragic events of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. We know from our history and personal experience that even in the darkest times, a brighter future is in the hands of those who are committed to giving others help and hope. Today, when the use of force leads to the loss of life, we urge the people across the globe to demand immediate de-escalation of the conflict and to help bring peace to the population of Artsakh.

The world should not watch impassively. We call on the international community to take all appropriate measures to help restore peace in the region without delay.

Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian, Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founders

Lord Ara Darzi, Chair, Aurora Prize Selection Committee

Dr. Tom Catena, Chair, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
