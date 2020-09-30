Armenia MOD: Karabakh Defense Army units carrying out punitive operations in certain sectors

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The units of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are carrying out punitive operations in certain sectors. They have destroyed a large number of manpower force, arms and military equipment of the adversary, including TOS-1A heavy artillery system.”
On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the Azerbaijani authorities and accused Yerevan of escalating the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to immediately cease fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation. The leaders of France, Austria, Germany, and other European countries also called for a suspension of hostilities and the start of talks.