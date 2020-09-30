News
State Duma views engagement of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh as possible
State Duma views engagement of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh as possible
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov says there is no need to engage other peacekeepers in order to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, except for Russian peacekeepers or peacekeepers representing the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Interfax reports.

Novikov added that Russia is “extremely interested in the solution of the situation between the two friendly peoples, and it would be strange, if Russia didn’t participate in peacekeeping operations, if they are necessary.”

In his turn, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Victor Vodolatsky said the following: “Taking into consideration the fact that Armenia and Azerbaijan are equal for Russia, the Russian military group of peacekeeping forces with the UN’s mandate can be deployed there and serve as a guarantee for settlement of the conflict.”

Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had declared that Yerevan isn’t considering the possibility of the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
