Kremlin: Russian military closely following what is happening in Karabakh
Kremlin: Russian military closely following what is happening in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Russian military is closely monitoring the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"Our military is very closely following the developments on the [Karabakh-Azerbaijan] line of contact where hostilities continue, all information is thoroughly analyzed, and we also thoroughly record all statements made by international leaders—at the top, high level—from different countries of the world," said the Kremlin representative.

This was how Peskov responded when asked what information the Kremlin has about Turkey's participation in the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
