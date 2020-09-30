Karabakh parliament speaker meets with predecessors

My meeting with the former presidents of the National Assembly of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] ended a little while ago. The President of National Assembly of Artsakh, Artur Tovmasyan, noted this in a statement.
"We unanimously welcomed the meeting between the Commander-in-Chief and President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, and the commanders that stand at the defense of Artsakh.
We urge Artsakh's all former and current leaders to hold similar meetings, as mutual discussions have great importance in order to coordinate the work and to fully manage the information.
The former presidents of the National Assembly of Artsakh expressed their willingness to provide essential support to the work that's being carried out by us during this vital period," the statement also reads.