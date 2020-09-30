News
Peskov: Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to cease fire
Peskov: Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to cease fire
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to cease fire, and the countries of the region—to exercise restraint. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, said this adding that "there is no need to add fuel to the fire," RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, Armenian Ministry of Defense spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan stated that a Turkish F-16 had shot down an Armenian SU-25 in the airspace of Armenia.

"Our military is very closely monitoring the development of the situation on the line of contact. All information is analyzed in detail. We also record all the statements made by international leaders," Peskov said.

Asked by reporters about reports of Turkish political support for Azerbaijan, Peskov said the Kremlin did not accept such statements. "We do not agree with that. I already said yesterday that there is no need to add fuel to the fire. We continue to call on all countries in the region to show restraint. In particular, we urge the conflicting parties to cease fire immediately," Peskov said.

And asked whether Russian observers confirm the fact that an Armenian warplane was shot down, Dmitry Peskov said that "this information is recorded by the military" and that he could not speak about it.

 

 
