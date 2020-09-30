Karabakh National Security Service: Azerbaijani special services trying to receive news and cause panic via phone calls

The National Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that Azerbaijan has gained access to several mobile phones of Armenians during the hostilities launched by Azerbaijan, and the special services of Azerbaijan are making phone calls to the subscribers of those phone numbers and trying to receive various kinds of information about the hostilities in Artsakh and cause panic among the public.
The National Security Service of Artsakh calls on not making phone calls, not transmitting data and not answering suspected phone calls and urges to contact the National Security Service immediately in case of being in such a situation.