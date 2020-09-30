News
Armenia PM provides Iran's Rouhani with details about Turkey's involvement in hostilities
Armenia PM provides Iran's Rouhani with details about Turkey's involvement in hostilities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues to hold phone talks with heads of foreign states and leaders of international organizations.

Today the Prime Minister held phone talks with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The head of state expressed concern over the current tension between his two neighboring states and the ongoing hostilities.

The Prime Minister touched upon the current situation in the region and drew his interlocutor’s attention to Turkey’s direct involvement in the hostilities. He also provided some details about Turkey’s direct involvement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
