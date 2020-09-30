Armenia PM provides Iran's Rouhani with details about Turkey's involvement in hostilities

Armenian parliament's Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

EU leaders to call on sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately establish ceasefire

Francois Hollande: Conflict unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia has led to extremely major human casualties

Karabakh Defense Army releases video showing seizure of Azerbaijani military post

Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talks, condemn Turkey's involvement

Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan loses Smerch and Uragan, TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks and more

Armenia MOD: If Azerbaijan uses Tochka-U missile system, Armenian side's response will be instantaneous and powerful

Azerbaijani propaganda machine disseminates subsequent misinformation

World Council of Churches gravely concerned by escalation of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Spokesperson: No joint meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan ambassadors took place at Russia MFA

3 civilians killed after shelling in Karabakh's Martakert, Ombudsman makes call

Parliament speaker meets Assyrian community in Armenia's Arzni

Macron: Europe should talk with Russia to enhance security

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Over 20 US Congressmen condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey for their aggression

Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with Kyrgyz and Kazakh counterparts

Armenia President sends letters to leaders of Arab World countries

Karabakh National Security Service: Azerbaijani special services trying to receive news and cause panic via phone calls

Macron: I say to Armenia and Armenians — France will play its role

Germany calls on Russia, Turkey to persuade Armenia, Azerbaijan

Georgia PM invites Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives to Tbilisi for meeting

Iranologist: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps transporting heavy technical equipment to Artsakh-Iran border

Humanitarian aid sent from Georgia’s Samtskhe-Javakheti region reaches Yerevan

Armenia Ombudsman: Information on Turkey deploying mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan is worrying

Artsakh army hits more Azerbaijan military outposts, equipment

Armenia PM provides Iran's Rouhani with details about Turkey's involvement in hostilities

Armenia Investigative Committee leaves for Karabakh border

Media: Pakistan sending terrorists to Azerbaijan as sign of loyalty to Turkey

Adversary warplane bombs Karabakh’s Martakert, 3 civilians killed

Peskov: Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to cease fire

Karabakh parliament speaker meets with predecessors

Artsakh armed forces down another Azerbaijan military drone

Artsakh Defense Army: Today Azerbaijan used Turkish F-16s

Artsakh MOD thwarts Azerbaijan attacks in all directions

Kremlin: Russian military closely following what is happening in Karabakh

Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020

Aurora initiative officials: This adventurism of Azerbaijan is gross violation of international humanitarian law

Armenian Unified Infocenter: Azerbaijan media disseminated another fake news

MOD representative: No active military actions in direction of Armenia borders

Armenia MOD: Only F-16 could see SU-25 from depth of at least 60 km from corresponding altitude

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Large number of Azerbaijan manpower, military equipment destroyed

Armenia MFA. Pilot of SU-25 downed by Turkish F-16 above Vardenis region was Major Valeri Danelin

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan launched large-scale attack in northern Artsakh, we have casualties

Karabakh presidential spokesman: We will never target Azerbaijan settlements

MFA: Artsakh Republic’s international recognition will become international community’s collective contribution

Artsakh presidential spokesperson: Defense Army might not be satisfied with just regaining former positions

Armenia PM: Turkey “exports” instability to countries in region

Armenia PM: We must use all means to defend ourselves

Pashinyan: Russian military base is integral part of Armenia's security system

Armenia MOD: Adversary pilots’ conversations in Turkish are recorded

Karabakh presidential spokesman: There are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD representative: Adversary is active in north of Artsakh

Premier: Armenia not going to apply to CSTO yet

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry attributes number of own losses per day to Armenian forces

Artsakh Defense Army: All attempts of Azerbaijan to improve tactical initiative in its favor failed

PM: Armenia not considering possibility of bringing international peacekeepers to Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia MOD representative: We carry out operations typical of 5th generation wars

Azerbaijan UAVs downed in Stepanakert airspace at night (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan army continues to suffer loss of manpower (VIDEO)

Armenia MOD spokesperson: There is exchange of artillery fire along entire length of Karabakh front

UN Security Council calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately cease hostilities

Armenia PM: It is war of dictatorship against democracy

ECHR decision on Artsakh

Nikol Pashinyan in interview with BBC: Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia face serious threat

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan has 790 casualties, 1,900 wounded servicemen

Karabakh State Minister: Risks of food crisis are ruled out

OSCE reiterates appeal to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Holy See: Armenian people face danger of new genocide due to Turkey

US Senator Andreas Borgeas: Despicable Azeri attacks on Armenian people must be strongly condemned

Zakharova: Russia notes large-scale intensification of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Azerbaijan has over 500 casualties

US Senator calls on Trump administration to stop providing military aid to Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has to accept formula - Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution

Armenia FM sends letter to UN Secretary-General, says Azerbaijani aggression was pre-planned

Armenia PM: High-ranking Turkish servicemen are in Azerbaijan