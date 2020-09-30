Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.09.2020:

3 KILLED

The enemy’s warplane just recently bombed the town of Martakert, killing three civilians and wounding several others, Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the Artsakh president, wrote on his Facebook.

"Baku is openly attacking the civilian population, violating all norms of international law," he added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the Azerbaijani authorities and accused Yerevan of escalating the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to immediately cease fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation. The leaders of France, Austria, Germany, and other European countries also called for a suspension of hostilities and the start of talks.

NO ACTIVE ACTIONS

After yesterday's incidents in Vardenis, no active military operations were carried out in the direction of Armenia's borders, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense, told a briefing Wednesday.

"There were reconnaissance cases. It is also relatively calm in the direction of Tavush [Province], "he said.

Referring to Azerbaijan's actions, Hovhannisyan said: "We record, hour by hour, the nuances of, changes in the adversary's tactics and use of means."

INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE CHAIR

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan has left for the border, the Investigative Committee reported.

On September 27, Grigoryan left for the border to conduct studies within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the victims of the Armenian side.

ATTACK THWARTED

The Defense Army continues to confidently carry out the combat task set before it, thwarting enemy attacks in all directions, Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote on his Facebook.

"Under the confident command of the Minister of Defense Jalal Harutyunyan, our boys are effectively carrying out the sacred mission of defending the Homeland," the president added.

TURKISH PLANES

On Wednesday, the adversary used Turkish F-16 multifunctional planes in the northeastern and then southern directions of the Artsakh Defense Army.

The Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that at present, intensive battles continue along the entire line of contact with Azerbaijan, and the Defense Army has noticeable successes in a number of directions.

Also, the human and military equipment losses of the adversary are increasing.