Armenia President sends letters to leaders of Arab World countries

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent letters to the leaders of several countries of the Arab World in regard to the hostilities launched by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia and on the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh.
In his letter to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President Armen Sarkissian wrote the following:
“It is with pain and great discontent that I must inform you that Azerbaijan has launched another offensive against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), targeting also civilians. As I am writing this letter, dozens of civilians and soldiers of both sides have already been either killed or wounded.”
Sarkissian emphasized that in the previous months, Azerbaijan’s elite had always stated its intention to resolve the conflict through war.
The head of state addressed his Egyptian counterpart with the request to use his contacts and reputation in the international arena in order to cease the bloodshed and human suffering as soon as possible.
“The conflict can and must be resolved only through negotiations. The conflict does not have a military solution. We have proved this in the past and will prove it again,” Sarkissian concluded.