Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with Kyrgyz and Kazakh counterparts

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan had phone conversations with the Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Damir Saginbaev, and Assistant to the President-Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Aset Isekeshev.
The Secretary discussed Azerbaijan's role in instigating the war since September 27, as well as its attempts to transfer the conflict into the territory of the Republic of Armenia and targeting the peaceful population. The Secretary also emphasized Turkey's destabilizing role, its direct support for one side of the conflict and its impact on regional and international security at large.
Armen Grigoryan emphasized that the Artsakh Defense Army along the entire line of contact and the Armed Forces of Armenia along the Armenian state border have been performing their missions remarkably and have full control of the situation.The Secretary also mentioned that in this situation, the Artsakh Defense Army and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are the sole guarantors of the regional stability and security.
Secretaries of Security Councils stressed the importance of settling the conflict solely via peaceful means.