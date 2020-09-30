Spokesperson: No joint meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan ambassadors took place at Russia MFA

No joint meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani ambassadors took place at the Russian Foreign Ministry. This was stated Wednesday by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in an interview with TASS.
"As for yesterday's meeting with the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Polad Bulbuloglu and Vardan Toghanyan, they were not joint; separate meetings have taken place," she said.
Commenting on the sequence of the meeting with the ambassadors, Zakharova noted that in acute situations this issue is pushed to the background.
She noted that the meetings were not held in the traditional format, as not only representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but also of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs participated.
Zakharova noted that the situation regarding Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed during the meetings, but the discussants mainly referred to the respective reaction of the Armenian and Azerbaijani diasporas.
"These events are truly shocking—given the number of casualties, the collapse of civilian and military infrastructure. The situation, as you understand, is heated, and it requires a response. Moreover, we are talking not only about the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] diaspora living in the territory of Russia, but also about those who live abroad and are from the post-Soviet space; they also ask us questions," Maria Zakharova said.