Wednesday
September 30
3 civilians killed after shelling in Karabakh's Martakert, Ombudsman makes call
3 civilians killed after shelling in Karabakh's Martakert, Ombudsman makes call
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today received information that three peaceful civilians (two women and one man) were killed and one peaceful civilian was wounded following shelling of civilian objects by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the city of Martakert. The identities of the victims and the wounded persons are being established.

The press release issued by the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh reads as follows: “Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, the Human Rights Defender strictly condemns the purposeful and ongoing targeting by Azerbaijan of civilians and civilian objects in Artsakh which is leading to grave human casualties and losses of property among the civilian population. The Human Rights Defender states that Azerbaijan is grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law by opening fire at civilian settlements in a non-discriminatory manner and intentionally.

The Human Rights Defender calls on the international community and human rights organizations to give an appropriate evaluation of the actions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and use their whole toolkit to prevent the wholescale and ferocious violations of the rights of the population of Artsakh.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
