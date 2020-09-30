News
Wednesday
September 30
News
Wednesday
September 30
Azerbaijani propaganda machine disseminates subsequent misinformation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani propaganda machine has disseminated more misinformation about the application of the Tochka-U Tactical Operational Missile Complex by the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Information Center of Artsakh reports the following: “However, a totally different missile is shown in the photo presented as evidence, not the Tochka-U. There are several similar photos on the Internet.

Let’s follow information hygiene — we only believe the news reported by official Armenian sources.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
