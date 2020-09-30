News
Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talks, condemn Turkey's involvement
Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talks, condemn Turkey's involvement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov held phone talks today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakanyan comprehensively presented the latest developments of the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression along the length of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to his Russian counterpart.

In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan strictly condemned Turkey’s direct military-political and military-technical involvement in the military operations being carried out by Azerbaijan on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan and on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Minister Mnatsakanyan also expressed concern about Turkey recruiting foreign armed terrorists, sending them to Azerbaijan and engaging them in the military operations.

Both parties viewed the steps of extra-regional countries aimed at undermining regional peace and security as inadmissible."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
