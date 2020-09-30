Armenian parliament's Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

Head of the Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan today held phone talks with his counterpart, newly appointed Head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Seyed Mehdi Farshadan.
Hayrapetyan congratulated Farshadan on assuming office and provided details about the situation created as a result of the Turkish and Azerbaijani aggression along the entire length of the line of contact. Hayrapetyan also talked about the fact that the peaceful civilians and civilian infrastructures of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are intentionally targeted and drew attention to the fact that, according to Armenia’s information, Turkey has sent terrorist mercenaries to be involved in the hostilities as part of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.
Farshadan expressed concern over the tense situation and hostilities and underscored Iran’s willingness to make efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and act as a mediator for the resumption of negotiations.