Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan loses dozens of tanks, 3 TOSs and 1 Smerch
Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan loses dozens of tanks, 3 TOSs and 1 Smerch
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The persistent battles continued all day long. Our troops fought heroically and thwarted the strikes of Azerbaijan, the tactics of which have significantly changed. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, the main directions for attack are still the north and south. Hovhannisyan also presented the casualties that Azerbaijan has suffered in the past day (130 casualties of manpower force, nearly 200 wounded servicemen, loss of 29 tanks and БТР (BTR), 3 TOS systems, 1 Smerch and 11 UAVs). The data may change, and the battles continue. “The intensity and direction are changing. The adversary is constantly trying to take certain actions. Our armed forces are not only defending, but also responding,” Hovhannisyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
