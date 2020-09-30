Armenia education minister: Saakashvili needs to be deprived of honorary doctor title of Yerevan State University

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan today posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Saakashvili needs to be deprived of the title of Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State University.
Today I decided to address the Scientific Council of Yerevan State University with the request to deprive former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili of the title of Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State University for encouraging Azerbaijan’s actions targeted against Armenian identity, the right of our compatriots to be self-determined, live and work on their own land and their right to life with his statements and for indirectly supporting that.”