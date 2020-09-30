News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia education minister: Saakashvili needs to be deprived of honorary doctor title of Yerevan State University
Armenia education minister: Saakashvili needs to be deprived of honorary doctor title of Yerevan State University
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan today posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Saakashvili needs to be deprived of the title of Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State University.

Today I decided to address the Scientific Council of Yerevan State University with the request to deprive former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili of the title of Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State University for encouraging Azerbaijan’s actions targeted against Armenian identity, the right of our compatriots to be self-determined, live and work on their own land and their right to life with his statements and for indirectly supporting that.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot remain without political and legal consequences
The press statement by members of the...
 Arayik Haroutyunyan on Armenia's recognition of Karabakh's independence
According to him, in any case, the...
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
The investigative group led by Chairman of the...
 Armenia Representative before ECHR: Government sends additional information regarding latest events
In particular, the Armenian Government presented...
 Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?
In response to a question about messages...
 More than AMD 250,000,000 and $10,000,000 donated for Artsakh on September 30
Donations can be sent to the bank accounts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos