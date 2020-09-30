Armenian MP: Azerbaijan appeared on the map in early 20th century, not connected to Artsakh in any way

Alongside achievements in the military sector, it is also extremely important to intensify efforts in politics and the field of information. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahram Balayan told reporters today.
“It is necessary to make it clear to the international community that we Armenians are fighting for the right to live freely in our homeland, not just for territory. It is important to get the message across and present the truth that Artsakh is in no way connected to Turkey, much less Azerbaijan, which appeared on the map in the early 20th century,” he said and recalled that the people of Artsakh are currently living in basements and can’t sleep in their homes since Turkey and Azerbaijan have targeted the civilian population.
“Turkey has become an evil in the region, and it’s not just targeted against the Armenians. This is part of the implementation of Pan-Turkism plan, and Ankara isn’t even concealing this. The international community isn’t responding to this properly. The world is showing more interest in the escalation since this is a global issue, and the international community’s passivity can help lead to a war across the region. Specific actions are necessary, not just calls,” Balayan concluded.