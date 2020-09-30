News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russian FM holds separate phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts
Russian FM holds separate phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov today held separate phone talks with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

As reported the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministers discussed the development of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The Russian side expressed serious concern over the ongoing large-scale hostilities, made a call for immediate ceasefire and de-escalation and prevention of provocative and bellicose rhetoric and underscored the need for the sides to return to the negotiating table urgently.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia will continue to make efforts with its national capacity and joint mediation efforts along with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in order to create conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Russian side expressed its willingness to provide a platform in Moscow to host meetings, including the subsequent meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot remain without political and legal consequences
The press statement by members of the...
 Arayik Haroutyunyan on Armenia's recognition of Karabakh's independence
According to him, in any case, the...
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
The investigative group led by Chairman of the...
 Armenia Representative before ECHR: Government sends additional information regarding latest events
In particular, the Armenian Government presented...
 Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?
In response to a question about messages...
 More than AMD 250,000,000 and $10,000,000 donated for Artsakh on September 30
Donations can be sent to the bank accounts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos