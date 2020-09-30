News
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Swedish counterpart
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Swedish counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde and presented the situation created as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), including the cases of targeting peaceful civilians and shelling civilian infrastructures through the use of arms of different calibers, as reported the Media and Public Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan expressed his deep concern over the overt military and political support that Turkey is providing to Azerbaijan.

The foreign minister also expressed hope to host Minister Linde in Armenia soon which will provide a good opportunity to discuss the issues on the bilateral agenda and benchmark the future plans for cooperation.
