Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal case in relation to the incidents of unleashing and leading an aggressive war during armed clashes on the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbajian, committing acts deemed to be serious violations of international humanitarian law, recruiting and using mercenaries and issuing a criminal order, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The investigative group led by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan continues its activities in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and pays regular visits to the first garrison investigative division (in Askeran), second garrison investigative division (in Hadrut) and third garrison investigative division (in Martakert) of the General Military Investigation Department, coordinates the implementation of investigative and procedural operations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
