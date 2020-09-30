Borrell discusses de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Turkish FM

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discuss the escalation of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and tweeted the following:
“I spoke with Turkey FM Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the importance of de-escalation, as well as the current issues on the EU-Turkey agenda in particular the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.”
The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the European Union’s relations with Turkey, as well as the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh are expected to be the topics of the two-day summit of EU leaders set to kick off on Thursday. The other topics will be China, Belarus and the situation created with respect to the incident related to Alexei Navalny.