Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020 (p.3)

NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.09.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh:

AZERBAIJANI LOSES

Military operations continued in all directions of the frontline throughout the day.

The Defense Army of Artsakh reports that the frontline units of the Defense Army continue to deal with destructive blows to the attacking enemy with their skillful operations.

As a result of it, Azerbaijan has lost its Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, dozens of other artillery and anti-tank weapons, as well as 1 TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers, and other weapons.

NEW FOOTAGE

The Defense Army of Artsakh has released another video showing how one of the units of the Defense Army is countering, alongside which the artillery is destroying Azerbaijan’s military equipment.

PM CHAIRS MEETING

The Security Council of Armenia held an extraordinary session chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Among other attendees were President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, and Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan.

The operative situation in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border zone and the future actions of the Armenian Armed Forces were discussed during the session.

CONGRESSMEN CONDEMN

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is reporting that a broad array of Members of Congress, from both the Senate and House, have issued statements condemning Azerbaijan and Turkey for their military offensive against the free and independent Republic of Artsakh.

According to ANCA, over 20 US Congressmen condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey for their aggression.

EU LEADERS CALL

The EU member states heads will call on the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately cease the hostilities during the upcoming summit to be held on October 1-2, as the EU High Representative told reporters in Brussels today.

“The summit will call on immediately ceasing the hostilities since the situation is extremely troubling,” the High Representative said.

