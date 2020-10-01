Armenia Representative before ECHR: Government sends additional information regarding latest events

With the request for the September 29 decision of the European Court of Human Rights, and in addition to the previous information presented by the Armenian Government to the European Court of Human Rights, today the Armenian Government sent to the European Court of Human Rights additional information regarding the latest developments, as reported the Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights.

In particular, the Armenian Government presented facts according to which peaceful civilians and civilian objects were targeted in the cities of Stepanakert and Martakert of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on September 30.

On 29 September 2020, with regard to the request of the Armenian Government to apply interim measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, the Court has decided to apply it.

In particular, considering that the current situation gives rise to a risk of serious violations of the Convention, the Court (a Chamber of seven judges) decided to apply Rule 39. With the view to preventing such violations and pursuant to Rule 39, the Court calls upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from taking any measures, in particular military actions, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population, including putting their life and health at risk, and to comply with their engagements under the Convention, notably in respect of Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment) of the Convention. Both Contracting Parties are asked to inform the Court, as soon as possible, of measures taken to comply with their obligations.