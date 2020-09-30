Nikol Pashinyan underscores inadmissibility of Turkey's involvement during talks with Charles Michel

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel, as reported the Government of Armenia.
The focus of the talks was on the developments unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh regarding which the parties held a thorough discussion.
Prime Minister Pashinyan drew his interlocutor’s attention to Turkey’s destructive stance and, once again emphasized the inadmissibility of this country’s involvement in the hostilities.
President Michel attached importance to the speedy establishment of ceasefire and the resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted the cease of hostilities by Azerbaijan and the complete exclusion of Turkey’s involvement as the necessary condition for resumption of the peace process.