News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan underscores inadmissibility of Turkey's involvement during talks with Charles Michel
Nikol Pashinyan underscores inadmissibility of Turkey's involvement during talks with Charles Michel
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel, as reported the Government of Armenia.

The focus of the talks was on the developments unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh regarding which the parties held a thorough discussion.

Prime Minister Pashinyan drew his interlocutor’s attention to Turkey’s destructive stance and, once again emphasized the inadmissibility of this country’s involvement in the hostilities.

President Michel attached importance to the speedy establishment of ceasefire and the resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted the cease of hostilities by Azerbaijan and the complete exclusion of Turkey’s involvement as the necessary condition for resumption of the peace process.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot remain without political and legal consequences
The press statement by members of the...
 Arayik Haroutyunyan on Armenia's recognition of Karabakh's independence
According to him, in any case, the...
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
The investigative group led by Chairman of the...
 Armenia Representative before ECHR: Government sends additional information regarding latest events
In particular, the Armenian Government presented...
 Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?
In response to a question about messages...
 More than AMD 250,000,000 and $10,000,000 donated for Artsakh on September 30
Donations can be sent to the bank accounts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos