Karabakh President: Nobody has ever benefited from mercenaries
Karabakh President: Nobody has ever benefited from mercenaries
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In response to a journalist’s question about the call of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to withdraw mercenaries from the region during today’s late-night briefing, President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan said nobody has ever benefited from mercenaries.

According to him, Shamil Basayev gave the right answer in the 1990s when he said this isn’t their war. “In general, nobody has ever benefited from mercenaries. The Azerbaijani people also need to understand this. We have yet to see what problems these mercenaries will cause for the Azerbaijani people,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
