Karabakh National Security Service director receives delegation led by counterpart from Armenia
Karabakh National Security Service director receives delegation led by counterpart from Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Lieutenant General Kamo Aghajanyan today received the delegation led by Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Colonel Argishti Kyaramyan, as reported the National Security Service of Artsakh.

The problems related to the security sector in the two Armenian republics during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan and several urgent issues related to the activities being carried out by the national security bodies during martial law were discussed during the meeting attended by the top officers of the National Security Services of Artsakh and Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
