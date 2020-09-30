News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?
Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan stated the differences between the situation now and the situation in April 2016.

During today’s briefing, asked if there are messages from the Russian Federation or other countries about the willingness to help establish peace, Haroutyunyan said whereas in 2016 Artsakh was fighting against Azerbaijan and the Russian side was capable of convincing Azerbaijan and asking Armenia to cease fire, now Moscow needs to talk to Ankara. “I don’t know to what extent the Russian government is ready to talk to the Turkish government,” Haroutyunyan said.

In response to a question about messages from Iran, the leader of Artsakh stated that there haven’t been other actions besides a few ordinary statements. “I would like to state that one of the addressees of the war is Iran and that all this is also targeted against the latter since we know what problems there are, especially in regard to northern Iran,” Arayik Haroutyunyan hinted.
