Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot remain without political and legal consequences
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has made a comment on the closed consultations held by the UN Security Council and devoted to the growing tension in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone. The comment reads as follows:

"We note with satisfaction that on 29 September, following closed discussions on the escalation of tensions in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone, members of the UN Security Council strongly condemned the use of force and voiced support for the call by the UN Secretary General to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to constructive negotiations. The UN Security Council members expressed their full support for the central role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The press statement by members of the UN Security Council puts a final end to the speculations of the Azerbaijani authorities regarding their alleged right to use military force against the Republic of Artsakh. It is obvious that all attempts by Baku and Ankara to enlist at least some international support for their internationally wrongful acts failed completely.

We reiterate that actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey threatening international peace and security in the South Caucasus cannot remain without political and legal consequences. By calling Baku and Ankara to account, the international community will give a necessary impetus to de-escalation of tensions and will create conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
