Putin, Macron discuss situation in Karabakh

Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported.

The sharp escalation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone was discussed in detail. A serious concern was expressed about the ongoing large-scale hostilities there. Vladimir Putin and Emanuel Macron called on the opposing sides to implement an immediate and complete ceasefire, de-escalation of the situation, and maximum restraint, the Kremlin statement said.

The press service added that during the conversation it was mentioned that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis. In this context, special criteria for further cooperation were considered; first of all, in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. They expressed readiness to make a statement on behalf of the leaders of the Minsk Group co-chairing countries (Russia, France, and the United States) for an immediate end to the armed conflict and the resumption of the negotiation process, the Kremlin said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position on attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and the inadmissibility of external pressure on the legitimate authorities, the Kremlin statement also said.