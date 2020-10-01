Japan calls for ceasefire in Karabakh, starting dialogue

The Japanese authorities call on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to end the military confrontation and sit down at the negotiating table. The statement came from Katsunobu Kato, Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Japanese government, at a press conference Thursday, TASS reports.

"We call on all parties involved to cease hostilities, exercise maximum restraint, and start a dialogue," he said.

Kato stressed that the Japanese government is seriously concerned about the ongoing military clashes in the region, which have resulted in casualties among the civilian population. "We intend to continue to follow the developments closely," he added.