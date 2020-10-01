Thousands demonstrate in Los Angeles against Azerbaijan aggression

A large protest was staged Wednesday in Los Angeles. Thousands of Los Angeles Armenians gathered in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate to protest the recent attacks by Azerbaijan along its entire line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The demonstrators also condemned Turkey's impudent and criminal intervention in the Karabakh conflict.
In contrast to a similar protest in July, when a group of Azerbaijanis had disrupted the event by inciting violence and threatening the protesters, yesterday’s the protest went peacefully.