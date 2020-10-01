News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Thousands demonstrate in Los Angeles against Azerbaijan aggression
Thousands demonstrate in Los Angeles against Azerbaijan aggression
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A large protest was staged Wednesday in Los Angeles. Thousands of Los Angeles Armenians gathered in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate to protest the recent attacks by Azerbaijan along its entire line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The demonstrators also condemned Turkey's impudent and criminal intervention in the Karabakh conflict.

In contrast to a similar protest in July, when a group of Azerbaijanis had disrupted the event by inciting violence and threatening the protesters, yesterday’s the protest went peacefully.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict: First Syrian fighter of Ankara-backed factions killed in Azerbaijan
Reliable sources have informed the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries were sent to join the battles in Azerbaijan...
 Artsakh Defense Army hits Azerbaijan combat helicopter, it crashes in Iran
The Karabakh Ministry of Defense states that…
 Al Arabiya: Israel sending weapons to Azerbaijan
“Two cargo flights from Israel have already landed in Baku today,” a source said...
 Artsakh MOD spokesman: Azerbaijan army has 130 casualties, 260 wounded as of Wednesday
We are ready for any development…
 Khatibzadeh: Iran will not allow deployment of terrorists in areas adjacent to its northern borders
The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Azerbaijan drone is downed near residential district of Karabakh’s Askeran (PHOTOS)
It was hit by the Artsakh Defense Army…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos