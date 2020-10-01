News
Newsfeed
News
Armenia PM: Finally our diplomacy achieved great victory
Armenia PM: Finally our diplomacy achieved great victory
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Finally, our diplomacy achieved a great victory. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on his Facebook page.

"The international community has clearly recorded that the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem is fighting against Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and Armenia—with the help of mercenary terrorists.

Thus, the Artsakh frontline becomes a civilizational frontline. Artsakh is fighting against international terrorism, the targets of which are not separated by geopolitical borders.

This terrorism equally threatens the US and Iran, Russia and France and Artsakh, Armenia; the Armenian people are fighting for global security," Pashinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos