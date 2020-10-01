News
Artsakh presidential spokesman: Tonight for first time there was relative calm along entire frontline
Artsakh presidential spokesman: Tonight for first time there was relative calm along entire frontline
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


For the first time since September 27, there was relative calm tonight along the entire frontline, except for a few exchange of fire. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), told this to a briefing Thursday.

"We can assess the situation as relatively calm. The war continues; it is not that the war is over. The Artsakh Defense Army is in full control of the situation. All provocative actions of the adversary [Azerbaijan] will receive a deserving and proper response," he said.

Poghosyan added that the political and economic situation in Artsakh is stable, its infrastructures continue to operate, and there is no problem in this respect. "People continue to live their normal lives. We do not have any panic, any extraordinary problems,” said the Artsakh presidential spokesman. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
