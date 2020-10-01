News
Karabakh President’s office: Most of Azerbaijan casualties are members of its national minorities
Karabakh President’s office: Most of Azerbaijan casualties are members of its national minorities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Some important information that intelligence passed to us: It turns out that these days most of the casualties of Azerbaijan in different directions of the frontline were representatives of national minorities living in Azerbaijan. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), told this to a briefing Thursday.

"These are clear intelligence data. We can state very concretely that 148 Lezgin soldiers were killed in one direction only. There are several hundred casualties among Talysh soldiers. This has caused quite serious dissatisfaction among the national minorities living in Azerbaijan, and in the near future we will probably witness the protest of the representatives of those nations. In fact, these facts prove once again that Azerbaijan uses such provocative actions also to show such behavior towards the national minorities living in its country. At one time, such a policy of ethnic cleansing was implemented during the Soviet era against the Armenians of Artsakh, too," he said.

"This bespeaks that, with such policy, the Azerbaijanis have tried in every way to simply eliminate the national minorities living within them," the Artsakh presidential spokesman added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
