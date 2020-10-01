News
Khatibzadeh: Iran will not allow deployment of terrorists in areas adjacent to its northern borders
Khatibzadeh: Iran will not allow deployment of terrorists in areas adjacent to its northern borders
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh, commented on circulating information regarding a move of the PKK fighters, as well as of the PJAK [(The Kurdistan Free Life Party)] and Syrian Wahhabi terrorists, to the Caucasus, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reported.

“Islamic Republic of Iran will by no means allow the terrorist organizations to transform the regions adjacent to our northern borders into a threat to our national security. A transfer of clashes to the Caucasus will bring a much larger catastrophe than the Karabakh conflict,” he stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
