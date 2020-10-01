Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 01.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the latest news on the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes as of 01.10.2020:

LOSSES

The Azerbaijani losses amounted to 130 people killed, 260 wounded, 29 different types of armored vehicles, 3 TOS-type heavy artillery, and 11 different types of UAVs, Suren Sarumyan, spokesman for the Minister of Defense of Artsakh Suren Sarumyan, told a briefing Thursday.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line in Karabakh.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.

SYRINGES

In general, all the corpses of Azerbaijani soldiers that ended up in the Armenian territory had syringes in the pockets, Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the Artsakh President, told a briefing Thursday.

"This bespeaks that Azerbaijan is sending troops to war in a state of already drugged. This is definitely a war crime from the point of view of international law," he added.

DRONE IS DOWNED

The Artsakh Information Center has published a photo of one of the Azerbaijani drones that was downed in Askeran town by Artsakh.

"The peaceful settlement was the target of the UAV. The UAV was hit in the neighborhood of a residential district. The photos were provided by the State Service of Emergency Situations of the Artsakh Republic,” reads the respective statement on the Facebook page of the Artsakh Information Center.

HELICOPTER DOWNED

The units of the Artsakh Defense Army on Thursday shot down an Azerbaijani combat helicopter in the area of Varazatumb (Lele Tepe) in the southern part of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone, and it crashed in the territory of Iran.

The Defense Army informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Artsakh Ministry of Defense states that the aforesaid was not intentional, and as the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan are very close to the Iranian border, unfortunately, such cases are inevitable.

SYRIAN MILITANTS

With the support of Ankara, Turkish private military companies select mercenaries in Syria and transfer them to the Karabakh conflict zone to take part in hostilities on the Azerbaijani side, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

SOHR has registered at least 850 such militants transferred to Azerbaijan. Their main task was to protect certain facilities; but as a result, they were involved in hostilities.

Citing its sources, SOHR reports that the majority of these mercenaries are of Turkmen descent. Arab factions supporting Ankara, however, have refused to provide militants.

In the meantime, the SOHR has documented the death of the first Syrian fighter from Ankara-backed factions.

ISRAEL SENDING WEAPONS

Israel is sending weapons to Azerbaijan amid the escalation, according to officials and intelligence sources, Al Arabiya English reported.

Israel has been one of the main providers of arms to Azerbaijan despite Armenia officially opening an embassy in Tel Aviv just this month.

Over the weekend, a US intelligence source told Al Arabiya English that Israel was sending planes full of weapons to Azerbaijan.

“Israel supplies weapons to [Azerbaijan]; two cargo flights from Israel have already landed in Baku today,” the source said.

“Those Turkish drones are unstoppable,” the source added.

SPYING

Armenian ex-high-ranking military man accused of spying for Azerbaijan, National Security Service reported.

Armenian citizen has transferred or collected information containing state secrets to transfer to representatives of a foreign organization.

While in Georgia, the accused was recruited by representatives of the Azerbaijani special services, received specific assignments to obtain information about the external security of Artsakh and Armenia, the Armed Forces, weapons, or the transfer of information received within the service, including regarding the number of personnel, the number, and types of weapons, military equipment, officers of units, etc.