Garo Paylan: Turkey only country supporting war in Artsakh

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan says the whole world is calling for ceasefire in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), except for one country.
In an interview with the Turkish Bianet, Garo Paylan stated that he has sent an inquiry to the presidential staff of Turkey in regard to the news according to which Turkey has sent militants to Azerbaijan.
“Several international media outlets have prepared reports stating that Turkey has sent Syrian militants to the conflict zone, and the governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan definitely need to give clarifications regarding this news,” Paylan said and stressed that while the whole world is calling on the sides to cease fire, Turkey is the only country supporting war.