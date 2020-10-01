Armenia PM congratulates Cyprus President on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of Independence Day. The message reads as follows:
“On the occasion of Cyprus Independence Day, on behalf of the Government of Armenia and myself, I convey the warmest congratulatory remarks to you and the fraternal people of Cyprus, wishing ongoing progress, welfare and peace.
The centuries-old Armenian-Cypriot relations are hinged on historical and cultural relations, common spiritual values and mutual compassion.
Armenia values the interstate cooperation and excellent political dialogue with the friendly Cyprus that is hinged on mutual respect and trust and is certain that there will be more achievements in terms of the fraternal ties and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries in the years to come.”